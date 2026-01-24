People across China make preparations for upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:32, January 24, 2026

People select flowers at a floral trading center in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 22, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A villager makes traditional revolving horse lanterns at an ancient house in Zhoujia Village, Pujiang County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows workers making red lanterns at a lantern workshop in Hengxi Town of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows a horse-shaped syrup craft displayed during a fair for New Year supplies at a park in Nanjing City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

People select items for New Year celebration during a New Year fair on a square in Nanjing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 23, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)

People select items for New Year celebration at a market in Wuyi County, Jinhua City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

Artists write spring couplets and Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortunes, for citizens at a cultural center in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 22, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

People visit a floral market in Jianghan District of Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Wang Caihong (L), an inheritor of sachet craftsmanship, an intangible cultural heritage of Zhumadian, makes spring sachets in Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 22, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Gong Huajing/Xinhua)

Artists write spring couplets and Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortunes, for citizens at a cultural center in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 22, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A worker prepares flowers at a modern gardening industrial park in Gugao Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 23, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists view traditional lanterns displayed during a New Year floral fair in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 23, 2026. Chinese people across the country are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Customers select items for New Year celebration at a fair inside an exhibition center in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

An inheritor of paper-cutting art, an intangible cultural heritage, guides a student during a paper-cutting event in Ruyang County, Luoyang City of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 23, 2026. Chinese people are busy preparing fresh flowers, Chinese knots, spring couplets, and other traditional necessities to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

