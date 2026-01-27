Gu, Su spearhead China's 126-athlete squad for Milan-Cortina 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2026 shows a general view at the inaugural meeting of the Chinese delegation for Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China announced on Tuesday its delegation for the upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, comprising 286 members, including 126 athletes.

With an average age of 25, the squad will be led by defending Olympic champions Gu Ailing in freestyle skiing and Su Yiming in snowboarding.

They will be joined by veterans such as short track speed skater Fan Kexin, freestyle skier Xu Mengtao and figure skating pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, all gold medalists on home ice and snow at Beijing 2022, where China won 15 medals, including nine golds.

The 2026 Winter Games will take place from Feb. 6-22, featuring 116 events across 16 disciplines.

