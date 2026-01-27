China's Greater Bay Area GDP expected to top 15 trillion yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 08:36, January 27, 2026

This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2022 shows a view of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is pushing forward with integration, with its combined economic output expected to surpass 15 trillion yuan (about 2.15 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, according to the annual session of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress.

The GBA brings the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions together with nine mainland cities in the economic powerhouse of Guangdong, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai. The region is increasingly connected by faster transport and smoother cross-border flows.

Physical connectivity has accelerated in recent years. Intercity railways have shifted from isolated lines to a networked system, pushing total rail mileage beyond 4,000 kilometers, while cross-border water passenger routes have expanded to 17 lines.

Institutional connectivity is also taking shape, with 198 government services now available across borders within the GBA. Authorities have introduced 267 GBA standards and issued 308 GBA certifications.

The region now hosts 84 innovation and entrepreneurship bases for young people from Hong Kong and Macao, having attracted more than 7,000 projects.

This momentum reflects Guangdong's broader economic heft. According to the provincial government work report, which was released at the annual session, the southern province ranked first nationwide in total GDP for the 37th consecutive year in 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)