Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge handles over 100 mln passenger trips since opening in 2018

Xinhua) 10:29, January 06, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a cruise ship passing under the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Zhuhai land port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has handled over 100 million inbound and outbound passenger trips as of Tuesday, since the mega project opened to traffic in October 2018.

