China pledges to be "market for the world" as it pursues high-standard opening-up

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China, beyond its "world's factory" name, is willing to become a "market for the world," with its super-large market set to provide broad opportunities for products and services from all countries, the Ministry of Commerce has said, shedding light on its plans to develop investment and trade ties in 2026.

At a press conference in Beijing on Monday, the ministry said that China will steadfastly advance its high-standard opening-up this year, and will continue to inject new impetus into the world economy through its own high-quality development.

In advancing high-standard opening-up, the commerce ministry has vowed to further optimize supportive policies for foreign investment in 2026, pledging efforts to provide equal treatment to foreign-invested enterprises in domestic consumption promotion initiatives, government procurement, and public bidding processes so as to promote foreign firms' long-term development in the country.

Wang Ya, an official heading the foreign investment management department under the commerce ministry, said at the press conference that China will remain unwavering in expanding high-standard opening up as it seeks to foster new strengths in attracting foreign investment and enhance the "Invest in China" brand.

Wang said the ministry will expand market access and the opening-up of the services sector, including telecommunications, healthcare and education. It will also support foreign-funded enterprises in the services sector in expanding their value chains.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen services for foreign investors by fully implementing the national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, focusing on their concerns, continuously optimizing services, and holding roundtable meetings for foreign-funded enterprises, Wang said.

China will closely align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, carry out more extensive institutional opening-up trials, and accelerate the implementation of pilot projects for expanding the opening up of the services sector, the official said.

According to the ministry, China will continue to promote free trade cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council, Switzerland, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Pacific Island countries, and Central Asian and African countries in 2026. It will also accelerate negotiations on investment agreements, particularly agreements with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries.

At the same press conference, Vice Commerce Minister Yan Dong said that China has made solid progress over the past year in advancing economic and trade cooperation with countries participating in the BRI, noting that bilateral trade between China and BRI partner countries increased 6.3 percent year on year in 2025, outpacing China's overall foreign trade growth rate by 2.5 percentage points.

He said that further efforts are needed to optimize two-way investment cooperation, noting that China is seeking to expand its collaboration in emerging industries such as green minerals, clean energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence with BRI partner countries.

China will continue to advance signature projects as well as "small but beautiful" livelihood initiatives to help BRI partner countries improve their infrastructure, production and living conditions, Yan said.

Responding to a query on China's role in the World Trade Organization (WTO), Yan said as a major trade nation and responsible major developing country, China has taken active and pragmatic measures to stabilize the international economic and trade order over the past year.

As 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of China's accession to the WTO, Yan said China will take part in the WTO's work with a more proactive and open approach, adding that the country will promote the reform of the WTO toward the right direction and supports the formulation of up-to-date rules concerning industrial policies, environment and AI that will be able to better respond to the needs of industries and our times.

China will also deepen its cooperation with countries of the Global South and make contributions -- within its own capacity -- under the framework of South-South cooperation, with a view to enhancing the ability of developing countries to participate in international economic and trade negotiations and benefit from the multilateral trading system, he said.

