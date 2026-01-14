Home>>
China's top market regulator probes into Trip.com over alleged monopolistic practices
(Xinhua) 16:38, January 14, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation said on Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into Trip.com Group Limited's alleged monopolistic practices involving abuse of market dominance.
