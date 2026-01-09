German chemical giant BASF commissions steam cracker in new China move

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- German chemical giant BASF has commissioned a steam cracker with an annual ethylene output capacity of 1 million tonnes at its newly built production complex, known as the Verbund site, located in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.

It is the world's first steam cracker using 100 percent renewable energy to drive its main compressors, BASF said.

"This important milestone at our Zhanjiang Verbund site significantly strengthens BASF's diversified value chains in China and positions us well to support customers across a wide range of industries," said Stephan Kothrade, member of the board of executive directors of BASF SE and chief technology officer.

Zhanjiang will be BASF's third-largest Verbund site worldwide after Ludwigshafen and Antwerp and will serve as a model for sustainable production in China and globally, according to the company.

Products from BASF's Zhanjiang site will primarily serve customers in the Chinese market, the world's largest and fastest-growing chemical market, the company said.

