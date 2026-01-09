Feature: ROK entrepreneur weaving success in China's fashion market

Xinhua) January 09, 2026

TIANJIN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- In the bustling Wanglanzhuang Wenzhou International Trade City in north China's Tianjin, customers flocked to shop for New Year outfits. Among the shops, a fashion boutique stood out with its chic displays and vibrant colors.

The shop owner, Sung Ha Rim, a poised young entrepreneur from the Republic of Korea (ROK) in a minimalist suit, greeted visitors in fluent Chinese, offering styling tips with a warm smile.

"China is where my career thrives; it has long become my home," she said.

Sung moved to Guangzhou in southern China with her family at the age of nine. Growing up in a family of garment traders, she gained early exposure to the industry by observing designs and patterns in her parents' shop.

After studying communications at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, she launched her own clothing brand in Guangzhou in 2018, focusing on wholesale.

"Starting a business in a foreign land was challenging, especially learning local laws and taxes, but government support eased the process," she recalled. She credited China's vast market potential and its efficient supply chain for her success, noting, "The opportunities here are limitless. People worldwide can find their foothold."

Her collaboration with Chinese manufacturers has been highly effective. "They are pragmatic, efficient and offer tailored solutions, thanks to China's robust production capabilities," she explained.

As her client network expanded across China, she was approached by Kim Kyung Tak, a manager also from the ROK at the Tianjin mall, who offered incentives like a year of rent-free space and branding support.

"Tianjin's strategic location and consumer-friendly policies convinced me to explore the northern Chinese market," she said.

After three visits, Sung relocated part of her business operations to Tianjin in autumn 2024, bringing 450 kg of clothing. She meticulously oversaw everything from fabric sourcing to sales data analysis. "Running a fashion brand is like raising a child; neglect it, and the market will respond," she said.

Her Tianjin store quickly gained popularity, joining a thriving ROK merchant community that attracted young shoppers across northern China.

Frequently shuttling between Guangzhou and Tianjin, she said, "Though the stores are 2,000 km apart, China's advanced transport makes management easy." She also hailed the visa-free entry policy, which has boosted bilateral exchanges. "These opening-up measures make long-term development in China more secure."

With China-ROK trade hitting 328 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, Sung expressed optimism. "China's expanding openness, exemplified by initiatives like the Hainan free trade port, creates ideal timing for international growth," she said, noting that her clothing now reaches clients as far as Russia.

