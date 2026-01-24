China launches MRI training program in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Xinhua) 14:27, January 24, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar and Abdulla Mzee Hospital on Friday jointly launched a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) clinical application training program.

The program follows the installation and initial clinical use of MRI equipment on Pemba Island. It has attracted more than 50 medical professionals from hospitals across Pemba, including radiologists and clinical physicians, according to Hou Jianwen, deputy leader of the Chinese medical team.

During the program, Chinese medical experts are providing hands-on guidance on MRI diagnostics for the central nervous system, spine, and joints, Hou said, adding that the curriculum is designed to help local technicians master key skills, including equipment operation, image analysis, and standardized reporting.

Mngereza Mzee Miraji, principal secretary of Zanzibar's Ministry of Health, said the systematic training will help address challenges related to long-distance medical referrals and diagnostic difficulties, enabling patients to access imaging services directly on Pemba Island.

Hou noted that the team will use the program as a starting point to deepen clinical cooperation and talent cultivation, aiming to improve local diagnostic standards and healthcare services.

The training will be conducted in three phases, covering multiple clinical application fields including the central nervous system, spine and joints, and the pelvis, Hou added.

