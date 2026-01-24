Communist Party of Vietnam wraps up 14th national congress

Xinhua) 11:06, January 24, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows a scene at the first plenary session of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee in Hanoi, Vietnam. The first plenary session of the 14th CPV Central Committee voted for the CPV Political Bureau, Secretariat and Inspection Commission on Friday, according to a communique after the meeting. (VNA via Xinhua)

HANOI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) concluded in Hanoi on Friday afternoon, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The congress brought together 1,686 delegates representing over 5.6 million Party members nationwide to look back on past achievements and set development priorities for the nation in the coming period.

A 200-member CPV Central Committee (CPVCC) was elected at the congress on Thursday afternoon, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.

It was followed by the election of the Political Bureau, party chief, Secretariat and Inspection Commission of the CPVCC at the 14th CPVCC's first plenum on Friday morning.

A resolution of the CPV's 14th National Congress was adopted at the closing session, setting targets of average annual economic growth of at least 10 percent during 2026-2030 and placing innovation, digital transformation and green growth at the core of a new development model.

In his closing remark, To Lam, who has been re-elected as the general secretary of the 14th CPVCC, said that the congress outlined tasks to ensure the nation's peace and stability, drive sustainable development, and advance Vietnam's goals towards upper-middle-income status by 2030 and high-income one by 2045.

This photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows a scene during the closing session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (C) speaks at press conference after the closing session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 23, 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam addresses the closing session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 23, 2026.

This photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows a scene during the closing session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

