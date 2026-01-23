Painting on porcelain
(People's Daily App) 16:27, January 23, 2026
Watch as artisans in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, paint directly onto porcelain. With meticulous brushstrokes, they bring intricate images to life, demonstrating the exquisite skill of traditional ceramic decoration.
