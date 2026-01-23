Languages

Painting on porcelain

(People's Daily App) 16:27, January 23, 2026

Watch as artisans in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, paint directly onto porcelain. With meticulous brushstrokes, they bring intricate images to life, demonstrating the exquisite skill of traditional ceramic decoration.

