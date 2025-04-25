Trending in China | Reviving Ru porcelain: from lost techniques to cultural heritage

Ru porcelain, known for its azure color, lightweight body, delicate grain, and gentle texture, involves time-honored crafting techniques thought lost to history during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). In recent decades, modern craftsmen have successfully rediscovered this method, leading to Ru porcelain being recognized in 2011 as part of the third group of National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

