Trending in China | Reviving Ru porcelain: from lost techniques to cultural heritage
(People's Daily App) 16:26, April 25, 2025
Ru porcelain, known for its azure color, lightweight body, delicate grain, and gentle texture, involves time-honored crafting techniques thought lost to history during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). In recent decades, modern craftsmen have successfully rediscovered this method, leading to Ru porcelain being recognized in 2011 as part of the third group of National Intangible Cultural Heritage.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Xie Jianjuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Ru porcelain enthusiast molds passion into career in China's "porcelain capital"
- China's ceramics industry flourishes, expands global presence
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (13)
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (11)
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (14)
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (12)
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (3)
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (9)
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (5)
- Chinese artist Liu Zhen and his delicate procelain paintings (4)
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.