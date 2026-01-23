Home>>
Labubu appears at New York Times Square
(Ecns.cn) 15:39, January 23, 2026
A Labubu appears at Times Square in New York, the United States, Jan. 22, 2026. Labubu, a trendy toy from China, has gained popularity worldwide. (Photo: China News Service/ Liao Pan)
