Labubu joins New York's Thanksgiving Parade

(People's Daily App) 16:54, December 02, 2025

The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was held in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday, with new friend Labubu making its debut in this year's lineup. According to Macy's Inc., the parade included more than 5,000 volunteers, 34 giant balloons, 28 floats, 33 clown crews and 11 marching bands. First held in 1924, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has become an icon of the US holiday season.

