China Buzz: How Chinese designer toy Labubu wins fans worldwide

The worldwide popularity of the Chinese plush toy Labubu has caused a buying frenzy in many countries.

The quirky designer toy has become so popular that many of its international stores have temporarily halted sales to head off possible safety concerns caused by the influx of customers wanting to purchase the latest collection.

A Labubu about the size of a person even sold for over 1.08 million yuan ($150,000) at an auction in June.

What makes this Chinese plush toy so popular? What is the secret behind its remarkable success? Join People's Daily Online as we unpack the magic behind Labubu's runaway success — from its unconventional design that speaks to a generation searching for individuality, to the deep emotional bond it creates with collectors, and the creative and manufacturing powerhouse in China that drives its meteoric rise.

Labubu is more than a toy; it's a cultural icon in the making.

What is Labubu?

Designed by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, Labubu first appeared in Lung's picture books inspired by Nordic mythology. The character is a bunny-eared elf with round, innocent eyes, nine sharp teeth and a mischievous smile.

But don't let that grin fool you — Labubu is not evil. According to Lung, the creatures are well-meaning and good-natured, though they sometimes inevitably find themselves in trouble.

Why is it popular?

Labubu's unique design is what catches consumers' eyes at first glance. Unlike traditional toys that embody perfection and flawless beauty, Labubu celebrates imperfection and quirkiness. Who says a toy must look as flawless as Barbie?

Labubu's exaggerated features, mischievous expression and slightly awkward proportions reflect a broader cultural shift among young people, who increasingly value authenticity and comfort over conventional ideals. In a world saturated with polished images, Labubu offers something refreshingly real.

For many fans, Labubu mirrors the parts of themselves that often go unspoken: the fear of not fitting in, the desire to be unique, and the tension between defiance and sensitivity.

These qualities don't symbolize aggression — instead, they reveal an honest, unfiltered personality. This rawness creates a sense of intimacy and relatability, making Labubu more than just a toy; it's a comforting symbol of self-acceptance in an imperfect world.

That emotional connection has fueled Labubu's viral success online. On TikTok alone, the #labubu hashtag has attracted more than 1.7 million posts, with unboxing videos regularly drawing tens of thousands of views and likes. Labubu has become more than a collectible; it's a cultural phenomenon.

The ecosystem behind this cultural sensation

Pop Mart, the company behind the Labubu brand, saw its U.S. revenue surge nearly ninefold in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier. European sales rose about six times.

Labubu's global success is powered by the strength of China's manufacturing and intellectual property ecosystem, according to industry analysts. A well-developed supply chain and robust IP protections help the brand meet international demand while maintaining design precision and product consistency.

As Pop Mart founder Wang Ning has noted, China's comprehensive manufacturing capabilities give domestic brands a distinct advantage in turning creative ideas into reality and competing on the global stage.

The author is an intern at People's Daily Online and a student at the Beijing Foreign Studies University.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)