Booth of China holds opening ceremony at 2026 FITUR int'l tourism exhibition in Madrid
Exhibitors visit the booth of China during the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid, Spain on Jan. 22, 2026. The booth of China held its opening ceremony at the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Exhibitors communicate at the booth of China during the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 22, 2026. The booth of China held its opening ceremony at the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Photo shows a horse cutout at the booth of China during the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid, Spain on Jan. 22, 2026. The booth of China held its opening ceremony at the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Photo shows the booth of China during the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 22, 2026. The booth of China held its opening ceremony at the 2026 FITUR international tourism exhibition in Madrid on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
