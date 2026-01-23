China builds world's largest EV charging network

Xinhua) 10:59, January 23, 2026

A drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2026 shows a driver charging an electric vehicle in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Electric vehicles charge at a charging station in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

A driver charges an electric vehicle in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2026. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows an electric vehicle charging station in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

