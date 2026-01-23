China builds world's largest EV charging network
A drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2026 shows a driver charging an electric vehicle in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
Electric vehicles charge at a charging station in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)
A driver charges an electric vehicle in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2026. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows an electric vehicle charging station in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China welcomes Canada's new EV trade measures: spokesperson
- China operates world's largest EV charging network
- Chinese researchers design new driving range estimation approach for EVs
- China, EU's proper handling of EV case carries positive significance: commerce ministry
- Commentary: China-EU deal on EV dispute is pragmatic, exemplary
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.