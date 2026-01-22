China operates world's largest EV charging network
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has built the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which can meet the charging demand of more than 40 million new energy vehicles, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday.
The total number of EV charging facilities in the country reached 20.092 million by the end of 2025, according to the NEA.
The NEA noted that China's charging infrastructure expansion accelerated significantly in 2025, taking only 18 months to grow from 10 million to 20 million units.
The average power per public EV charging facility was 46.5 kilowatts, up 33 percent year on year.
China has installed 71,500 charging piles at over 98 percent of its expressway service areas, with 19 provincial-level regions ensuring complete coverage in all townships, said the NEA.
