China, EU's proper handling of EV case carries positive significance: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 10:19, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that properly resolving the electric vehicle (EV) case between China and the European Union (EU) within the framework of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, in a spirit of mutual respect, is of great positive significance amid the current international situation.

China and the EU on Jan. 12 both announced positive outcomes after multiple rounds of consultations, drawing widespread attention worldwide, said ministry spokesperson He Yongqian during a regular press briefing.

The business communities in both China and the EU have highly welcomed and fully endorsed the progress, the spokesperson said, adding that a "soft landing" of the case would significantly boost market confidence and inject fresh momentum into China-EU cooperation in auto trade and investment.

The spokesperson quoted an EU politician as saying that this development is a positive step toward building a sustainable China-EU trade relationship, and demonstrates that resolving trade differences through partnership remains feasible.

A proper settlement of the EV case will facilitate the sound development of China-EU economic and trade relations and help safeguard the stability of global auto industrial and supply chains.

More importantly, the move sends a clear and strong signal to the world that China and the EU are willing to jointly uphold a rules-based international trade order, set a good example for resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, and inject greater certainty and positive momentum into global economic development, said the spokesperson.

