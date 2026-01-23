China's sacred revolutionary sites Zunyi, Yan'an to be connected by high-speed rail

GUIYANG, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Starting Jan. 26, the sacred revolutionary sites of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, and Yan'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province will be linked by a direct high-speed rail service under the national railway schedule for the first quarter of 2026.

The adjustment will fill the gap in high-speed rail services connecting the southwestern regions of Sichuan, Guizhou, and Chongqing with Yan'an, according to China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. on Thursday.

The high-speed train ride from Zunyi to Yan'an will take just eight hours and 49 minutes, a big improvement compared to the original train, which took more than 16 hours. Meanwhile, the trip from Yan'an to Zunyi will only take eight hours and 7 minutes.

The railway authority revealed that starting Jan. 27, two round-trip high-speed train services will operate between the two cities.

On Jan. 25, 2018, the opening of the Chongqing-Guiyang Railway ushered Zunyi into the high-speed rail era. Subsequently, on Dec. 26 last year, a new 299-km high-speed line connecting Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, and Yan'an began operations. With the launch of the new high-speed line, China, home to the world's largest high-speed rail network, had expanded its total operational mileage beyond 50,000 km.

