New Chinese-style clothing market surges to over 100 billion yuan

People's Daily Online) 13:17, January 22, 2026

In recent years, Chinese-style clothing has become increasingly popular, making its way into more and more people's wardrobes. This shift is not only driving new fashion trends but also creating a booming market, with a scale that exceeds 100 billion yuan (about $14.35 billion).

Data shows that in 2024, the new Chinese-style clothing market exceeded 220 billion yuan, and was expected to surpass 250 billion yuan in 2025.

"Our orders are already booked through the second quarter of this year, since the start of the year," said Xie Linglong, co-founder of Zhizaosi, a Hanfu brand. In 2020, the brand began incorporating its expertise in reviving Yunjin (Yun brocade) into the design of horse-faced skirts, a type of Hanfu. To date, over 500,000 of these skirts have been sold.

The intricate patterns and classical colors of Chinese-style clothing are increasingly featured in international fashion shows and collections designed for festivals.

In December 2025, Burberry launched its "Year of the Horse Collection," blending watercolor, cross-stitch, and other techniques to reinterpret its iconic Knight emblem. Josie Zhang, who leads Burberry's operations in Greater China, said that these products not only strengthen the brand's connection with the Chinese market but also allow global consumers to appreciate Chinese aesthetics and cultural traditions.

A model presents a creation of the Heaven Gaia during the 2026 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Incorporating traditional Chinese cultural symbols into clothing, the rise of new Chinese-style clothing reflects changes in the industry.

On the design front, tradition and modernity are merging effectively. In Caoxian county, east China's Shandong Province, textile companies have partnered with university experts to develop a series of products inspired by the peony culture.

In Haining, east China's Zhejiang Province, the ancient techniques of the four famous brocades: Zhuang brocade, Yun brocade, Shu brocade and Song brocade, are being fused with modern design elements, with exquisite patterns woven into the fabric.

Fabric innovation is enhancing the wearing experience. Jialian Silk in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has developed a jacquard production line for Zhuang brocade, preserving classical patterns while addressing the weight issues of traditional brocade.

Online, live-streaming sales have become a major channel, with Caoxian county selling Hanfu to over 30 countries and regions worldwide through live-streaming sessions. Offline, stores are evolving from sales spaces into cultural experience hubs, offering traditional clothing styling and craft demonstrations, creating immersive consumer experiences.

Models pose for a picture at an event unveiling the 2025 Autumn Winter collection during the 4th Caoxian Hanfu Cultural Festival in Caoxian county, east China's Shandong Province, on Nov. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

In November 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and other departments unveiled an action plan to better align supply with demand for consumer goods. The goal is to optimize the supply structure by 2027, with the aim of creating 10 key consumption hubs, each generating over 100 billion yuan in sales, including the market for new Chinese-style clothing.

"These sectors have shown strong growth potential and are reshaping the consumer market with more diversity and energy," said Xie Yuansheng, vice minister of the MIIT.

