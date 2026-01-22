Musician transforms old house into music club in Lijiang, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:12, January 22, 2026

He Dehua collects sounds of birds at a park at the ancient city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

He Dehua, 51, and his wife refurbished an old house of theirs in October 2025, and turned it into a music club called "Wayfarers," where they can share their personal stories with travelers and long-lost friends.

The name "Wayfarers" came from a CD He had co-produced, drawing inspiration from his memory of watching elders of the family leaving hometown to work for livelihood. "We are all wayfarers in our own life, but we must not forget to search for the truth of life and the true self," said He.

He has been a career musician for about three decades since he went to learn guitar playing in Beijing in 1997. Back to his hometown in Lijiang, he started to challenge himself by impressing the visitors to this olden city with music, songs and sounds of nature.

He set out to collect voices and sounds in 2011, and has garnered more than 200 hours of recordings, which included some intangible cultural heritage items, voices in routine life, and melodies performed by folk artists.

