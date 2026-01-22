China to open 41 new duty-free shops for inbound international travelers

Xinhua) 08:38, January 22, 2026

Customers shop at the Sanya International Duty Free City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities are set to establish duty-free shops at 41 listed ports of entry to the country, including airports, sea ports and land border crossings, aiming to facilitate tax-free shopping for inbound travelers.

Five government departments, including the Ministry of Finance, made the announcement on Wednesday. They defined port-of-entry duty-free shops as stores located within the restricted zones of airports, sea ports or land border crossings. Spread across the country, these stores will only offer duty-free goods to inbound international passengers.

Analysts say the move will boost consumption and promote the sustained growth of the duty-free retail sector.

Beyond China's natural scenery and cultural appeal, shopping in the country is becoming an increasingly integral part of international tourists' travel itineraries. China has also been expanding its visa-free entry policies and refining tax-refund-upon-departure services for international tourists in recent years.

