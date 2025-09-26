Chengdu opens first downtown duty-free shop to boost shopping experience for inbound tourists

Xinhua) 12:40, September 26, 2025

CHENGDU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The first downtown duty-free shop in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, opened Thursday, as a wave of such new downtown outlets nationwide aims to enrich the shopping experience for inbound travelers.

In August 2024, five government departments, including the Ministry of Finance, announced plans to open downtown duty-free shops in eight cities, namely Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhan, Xi'an, Changsha and Fuzhou.

Currently, such shops in Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha and Chengdu are already open to customers, while the remaining ones are expected to open later this year.

Chengdu is a popular destination for international travelers. In the first half of this year, the number of passengers entering and leaving through Chengdu's airports exceeded 3 million, a year-on-year increase of 11.2 percent.

The opening of the first downtown duty-free shop in Chengdu is expected to extend the duty-free policy from traditional airports to the city's core business district, optimizing shopping experience for the inbound tourists, according to the municipal commerce bureau.

"Chengdu's first downtown duty-free shop will provide 'in-city shopping and port-of-departure pick-up' services for Chinese and foreign tourists who hold valid entry and exit documents and depart from Chengdu by air within 60 days," said Tan Wenhao from the local customs.

The shop's convenient traffic location and ample shopping time can offer more choices for travelers preparing to depart. Its taxable goods are also open to the public, Tan added.

"I snagged a 100-yuan welcome voucher, the shelves are packed, and the prices are spot-on," said Connor, a visitor from Australia staying at a hotel near the duty-free shop. "I feel very convenient and happy to shop here," said Connor, showing a bag of perfume and cosmetics that he bought for his family.

To cater to international travelers, the store offers multilingual staff, accepts VISA and other major cards, and handles cash in a dozen currencies.

Embracing Sichuan's local charm, the store features sections dedicated to giant panda-themed souvenirs and cultural creative items, such as bookmarks, fridge magnets, pins and key rings, drawn from the renowned Sanxingdui Ruins.

"I'll grab some clothes for myself and load up on panda toys as my 'Chengdu gifts' for friends back home," said Benjamin, an Austrian tourist who was immediately drawn to the panda-themed corner.

Previously, China had already established six downtown duty-free shops in cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Qingdao, Dalian, Xiamen and Sanya.

In the first half of this year, the number of foreign visitors entering China exceeded 19 million, representing a 30-percent year-on-year increase. The tax-refund sales volume surged by 95 percent year on year during the period, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)