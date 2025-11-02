Hainan expands offshore duty-free shopping list with two new goods categories

Xinhua) 09:10, November 02, 2025

A customer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

