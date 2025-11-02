Hainan expands offshore duty-free shopping list with two new goods categories
A customer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows the newly added goods at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A customer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Customers shop at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A customer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows the newly added goods at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a board publicizing offshore duty-free policy in a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a board publicizing offshore duty-free policy in a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Saturday, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to improve policies on duty-free shops to boost consumption
- In pics: Deep-Sea Advanced Technology & Equipment Achievement Exhibition in Sanya, China's Hainan
- View of Dongpo Academy in Danzhou, China's Hainan
- China's Hainan Free Trade Port to launch island-wide independent customs operation
- South China's resort city of Sanya implements full Russian language service coverage
- South China's Hainan suspends port operations as typhoon intensifies
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.