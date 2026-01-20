Trump posts image of himself with U.S. flag on Greenland
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump posted an image of himself placing the U.S. flag on the territory of Greenland on Tuesday on his social media platform Truth Social.
In the image, Trump is accompanied by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with a sign nearby reading "GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026."
On the same day, Trump released another image: He met with European leaders in the Oval Office, with a map displayed behind him showing the United States, Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela under the American flag.
Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday that he had a telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland.
"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that, everyone agrees!" he wrote.
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump threatens to impose 200 pct tariff on French wines, champagnes
- Explainer: What is Trump's "Board of Peace"
- Judge bars U.S. immigration agents from using force against peaceful Minnesota protesters
- U.S. Army puts 1,500 paratroopers on alert for possible deployment to Minnesota: media
- Minnesota National Guard mobilized as tensions persist in U.S. Minneapolis
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.