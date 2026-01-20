Trump posts image of himself with U.S. flag on Greenland

Xinhua) 16:30, January 20, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump posted an image of himself placing the U.S. flag on the territory of Greenland on Tuesday on his social media platform Truth Social.

In the image, Trump is accompanied by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with a sign nearby reading "GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026."

On the same day, Trump released another image: He met with European leaders in the Oval Office, with a map displayed behind him showing the United States, Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela under the American flag.

Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday that he had a telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland.

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that, everyone agrees!" he wrote.

