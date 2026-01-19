Minnesota National Guard mobilized as tensions persist in U.S. Minneapolis

Xinhua) 11:19, January 19, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized as tensions remain high in Minneapolis, the largest city in the U.S. state, authorities said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that the Minnesota National Guard was mobilized to support local law enforcement and emergency management agencies under the direction of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"They are not deployed to city streets at this time, but are ready to help support public safety, including the protection of life, preservation of property and the rights of all who assemble peacefully," it said.

The Minnesota National Guard also confirmed on X that its members are "on standby, ready to assist local law enforcement and public safety agencies."

"If our members are activated, they will be wearing reflective vests, as pictured here, to help distinguish them from other agencies in similar uniforms," it added.

Last week, Walz authorized the Guard to be staged and ready to support local and state law enforcement in protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining public safety following a shooting incident involving federal immigration enforcement agents in south Minneapolis.

On Jan. 7, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, triggering nationwide protests. President Donald Trump's administration said Good was allegedly attempting to run over law enforcement officers with her vehicle, while local officials said video footage suggests she did not pose a threat and that the agent involved acted recklessly.

Protests intensified following the second ICE-related shooting in about a week.

A clash broke out in downtown Minneapolis after conservative influencer Jake Lang held a pro-ICE rally near the city hall. Lang, who was among the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters in 2021 and later pardoned by Trump, and a small group of supporters were quickly overwhelmed by counter-demonstrators.

Lang was chased away from the city hall by a large crowd of counter-demonstrators, reported local KARE television station.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)