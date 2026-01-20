Trump threatens to impose 200 pct tariff on French wines, champagnes

Xinhua) 15:25, January 20, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on late Monday threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on French wines and champagnes.

In responding to a reporter's question about French President Emmanuel Macron declining to join the "Board of Peace" initiative he proposed to rebuild Gaza, Trump said: "I'll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join."

Media reports cited anonymous sources close to Macron as saying that France intends to reject Trump's invitation, as the board's charter appears to go beyond its role of overseeing the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza.

