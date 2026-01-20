China to sustain growth in fiscal spending for 2026: vice finance minister

January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to implement a more proactive fiscal policy in 2026, summarized as expanding total volume, optimizing structure, enhancing efficiency, and strengthening momentum, Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Liao emphasized that China's fiscal deficit, total debt, and overall expenditure for 2026 will be maintained at necessary levels, so as to ensure that the intensity of total fiscal spending only increases and guarantee for key sectors remains consistently strong.

