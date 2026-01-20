"Train of migratory birds" brings winter sunshine to elderly Chinese travelers

Xinhua) 11:20, January 20, 2026

HARBIN, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- With a whistle piercing the falling snow, a train departed Harbin west station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on a 48-hour journey to the sunny beaches of Hainan, a tropical island known for its warm climate.

Fondly referred to as "the train of migratory birds," the Z114/111 has been traversing China's vast landscapes since 2009, carrying numerous elderly passengers on journeys through the changing seasons.

"As the cold season approaches, I found myself looking forward to boarding this train," said Song Qingxiang, a 71-year-old retiree from Daqing City in Heilongjiang, who has spent his winters in Hainan for over a decade.

"This annual migration is not just about escaping the bitter cold," he continued. "It is a pursuit of a more comfortable and high-quality retirement life."

With over 90 percent of its passengers being seniors, the train doubles as a social hub, where some set up chessboards for a game, while grandmothers gather to share photos of their grandchildren or chat about everyday family life.

To better serve these travelers, the train's restrooms have been upgraded with handrails and emergency call devices, emergency bedpans and auxiliary toilet stools are available, and commonly used items, such as reading glasses, magnifying glasses and sewing kits, are provided in a convenient service box.

The dining car has been specially adapted for elderly passengers. Shen Jiyan, a member of the train's dining service team, told Xinhua that they have introduced lighter and softer dishes, along with porridge and slow-cooked soups that are easier to digest. "We adjusted the menu to ensure that seniors can fully enjoy their journey on the train," he said.

Train conductor Wang Xijun, who has spent 14 years working on these trains, noted a significant increase in elderly passengers traveling to Hainan for the winter since around 2018. "Nowadays, tickets for these 'trains of migratory birds' become highly sought-after starting in October each year," he said.

During his latest shift, he served 18 elderly passengers in wheelchairs.

He keeps a notebook to record each passenger's special needs. His responsibilities include fastening wheelchairs securely and assisting passengers who require motion sickness medication. "To me, they are more than just passengers," Wang said.

Throughout the years, he has witnessed remarkable changes among the elderly. "They used to bring ample food for their train journeys," Wang recalled. "Now they prefer to savor diverse dishes in the dining car."

With lighter luggage, passengers can carry entertainment items such as chess, flutes and even traditional Chinese instruments like the Erhu. "For them, the train is no longer merely a mode of transport but also a form of leisurely tourism," Wang said.

Sitting by the window, Song Qingxiang looks forward to capturing scenic photos as the train crosses the sea. More than a decade ago, he bought a house in Ledong County, Sanya City, where his children join him during the Spring Festival. "From struggling for food and clothing in the past to enjoying the freedom to travel wherever we want today, the transformation has been profound," he said.

Guo Chunhua and his wife have also spent recent winters in Hainan, but unlike Song, they prefer to rent apartments. "Every time we move to a new place," he said, "each stay feels like a fresh experience."

By the end of 2024, China's population aged 65 and older had surged to 220 million, accounting for 15.6 percent of the total population, a historic high in both scale and proportion. According to government predictions, this number will grow by more than 10 million each year over the next decade. By 2035, the silver economy could account for 9 percent of China's gross domestic product, up from 6 percent today.

As living standards improve, more elderly people are seeking high-quality lives. China's top leadership has emphasized in the recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) the need to better utilize the potential of elderly human resources and to foster the growth of the silver economy in the years ahead.

Fan Weizheng, vice mayor of Sanya, said that the city, with its unique climate, steadily improving ecological environment, increasingly complete public service and healthcare security network, as well as a welcoming social atmosphere, is attracting a growing number of elderly "migratory birds."

After seniors like Song and Guo disembark, the train returns, still bustling with passengers. This time, most are young people eager to experience the snow in China's "Ice City" of Harbin in Heilongjiang. According to a report by the China Tourism Academy released earlier this month, the country's ice and snow tourism is entering a "new stage of sustained prosperity," with more than 14,000 related enterprises operating in the sector at the end of 2025, up 11 percent year on year.

"While transportation is so convenient now, it's easy to travel anywhere, and the diverse needs of different groups can all be met," Wang Xijun said.

