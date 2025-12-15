Paid companionship for the body and mind

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- On the weathered stone steps leading to the summit of Mount Tai, China's revered "Peak of the East," throngs of climbers pressed on with determination, while one figure stood out for having completed the ascent three times in a single day.

Wang Qinrui, 26, a professional climbing companion, wore a windbreaker and carried his signature backpack, equipped with a small speaker that blared energetic music, while he engaged climbers with stories of Mount Tai's rich historical legends, lifting the spirits of even the weariest travelers.

Wang knew exactly who would need his help. "Some new mothers want to hike with their infants, middle-aged visitors bring along their elderly parents, young couples plan romantic ceremonies, and parents hire guides to accompany their teenage children," he listed.

Wang, a native of Tai'an city at the mountain's base, is one of more than 300 Mount Tai climbing companions from across China. They are tapping into the country's burgeoning "companionship economy," a market fueled by growing demand for paid company that supports both physical endurance and emotional well-being.

According to industry insiders, their primary target customers are young adults and the elderly, with services ranging from game buddies and chatting partners to patient escorts, or simply providing a reassuring presence. Sinolink Securities predicts the market will exceed 50 billion yuan (about 7.08 billion U.S. dollars) this year.

China is placing strong emphasis on consumption to drive economic growth. At the annual Central Economic Work Conference held last week, Chinese leaders pledged to expand the supply of high-quality consumer goods and services, aiming to unlock the potential of service consumption.

Yang Suchang, a professor of economics at Lanzhou University in northwest China, said the novel service of companionship has emerged in response to the call of the times as young people in the country grapple with loneliness and anxiety, often stemming from the intense pressure of work or academic pursuits.

Born in 1998, Liu Xue (pseudonym) heads a companionship business online. Under her management, dozens of the "companions" wait for orders at peak business time, generally from 8 p.m. into the late night. "Our customers are mostly young office workers in cities. Many of them are game lovers, but have few friends to play with," Liu said.

Liu and her colleagues generally charge 60 yuan an hour for chatting, while the price for game companionship varies depending on the duration of each gaming session. Liu said she earned over 20,000 yuan in a single month at her peak time, ranking among the top earners in the industry.

Having worked different jobs before, Liu said she enjoys this one despite having to work in excess of 10 hours a day and with no official weekend to speak of. "My work gets rewarded immediately. Plus, I can take a break any time I want to."

The market demand for companionship services also arises from the rapid aging of the Chinese society and shifts in family structures, a by-product of decades of urbanization, leaving a substantial number of the elderly living in solitude, according to analysts.

Official data show that over 300 million Chinese had reached the age of 60 or older by 2024, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total population. Almost half of these seniors live in "empty nests," facing frequent challenges in daily caregiving and managing affairs away from home.

Among these challenges, seeking medical treatment stands out as a particularly pressing issue. The China Association of Social Welfare and Senior Service (CASWSS) said that nearly 90 percent of the elderly living in the community have experienced the lack of family accompaniment for medical appointments, with the figure even higher among those residing in nursing homes.

Xu Jianzhong, executive president of the association, said elderly patients tend to find it overwhelming to memorize hospital routes and navigate intricate medical protocols, particularly amid the pervasive digitization of appointment scheduling and payment systems. "A professional escort would come in handy for them, and they can certainly use some emotional support as well."

Xue Chongjia, 39, fits in the role of such an escort. On a typical workday, her bag is stocked with tissues, water and snacks, and she carries a notebook, her "magic tool" for jotting down the needs of her clients.

"Most of them feel lonely deep down. My job is not simply getting registration numbers for them, waiting in lines, or picking up medicines. It's also about being there and keeping them company," Xue said.

Guo Rong Le Yang, a company founded in Shanghai in 2023, has trained over 1,000 patient escorts, with 10 percent of them having medical backgrounds. It is now integrated into Shanghai's mobile government service platform, allowing users to place orders just as easily as booking a ride-hailing service.

Xu Yafeng, the company's general manager, said each service order mandates real-time check-ins and photo documentation, with insurance coverage for accidental risks. Xu acknowledged that the path to market-oriented operation for such services has not been smooth sailing. "We are still feeling our way in the market," he admitted.

Beyond a lack of staff and qualifications, the sector also faces hurdles in market demand, regulatory oversight and social acceptance of the profession.

In May this year, the fledgling industry welcomed its first national regulatory document, standardizing service procedures, safety regulations, personnel training and complaint mechanisms.

"This is by no means a transient endeavor; rather, it represents a service category crafted for enduring presence in the market," said the CASWSS president. He emphasized efforts to establish certification mechanisms, a tiered service system, and to integrate with primary healthcare networks such as community health centers.

Experts have also warned against hidden risks lurking in the market, including privacy breaches and vulgar conduct. The issues stem from the low barriers to entry for service providers and a lack of robust industry standards. Consumers are advised to preserve evidence, such as transaction records and communication logs, to resolve potential disputes.

Hao Xiaoning, a researcher with the National Health Commission, said developing the companionship economy is not merely an expansion into a blue ocean market, but rather a long-term endeavor that urgently requires joint efforts from multiple parties.

"Only through the combined influence of standards, ethics and regulations can 'companionship' evolve into a warm and secure service that genuinely responds to the needs of families and individuals," Hao said.

