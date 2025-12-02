Chinese seniors making their mark in digital world

Xinhua) 16:29, December 02, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- At 65, Yang Su still plays the piano most evenings, just as he has for decades. The only change is that a phone propped beside him quietly streams his music to the internet.

Known online as Grandpa Su, the silver-haired pianist first found an unexpected audience on Douyin, China's short-video platform, after a young relative casually uploaded a 15-second clip of him playing "Moscow Nights" in 2017.

He did not chase attention, yet it arrived anyway. His following continued to grow -- at one point reaching 3.8 million -- simply because he kept doing what he had always done: sit down and play.

Now living in Hangzhou, the eastern city known for its booming livestream industry, Yang has uploaded more than 1,200 videos, earning over 23 million likes. On weekdays, he livestreams for about an hour and a half, chatting lightly with viewers between songs.

For Yang, what he has been doing is less about influence than connection -- a way to stay in tune with the world outside his door. "I don't worry about traffic data," he said. "I just play what people like and chat with people."

His experience is not unique, though others engage differently.

For 57-year-old Lu Caiyun, a domestic helper in Beijing for more than a decade, the camera serves a quieter purpose. Over the past year, she has posted more than 1,000 videos -- simple clips of cooking, square dancing, or resting after work -- for an audience of just over 50, most of them her friends from the same hometown.

"I use these videos like a journal," Lu said. "Life after work used to be boring, but recording it makes every day feel different."

Yang and Lu represent two ends of the same movement: older generations stepping into the digital age, whether with millions of viewers or merely a dozen.

At a time when aging is a global concern, their presence online signals a subtle but meaningful change. More seniors in China are declining to be defined solely as "grandpa" or "grandma." They seek connection, new skills, and a place to express themselves.

"Young people often overestimate seniors' need for basic comfort while underestimating their desire for self-fulfillment and for being recognized by others," said Zhang Xin, an associate professor at Peking University's School of Psychological and Cognitive Sciences.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that by the end of 2024, China's total population aged 60 and older reached 310.31 million. According to a July report from the China Internet Network Information Center, China has 160 million internet users aged 60 and above. This means roughly one in two seniors in China is online.

A study by Beijing Normal University, surveying 2,000 seniors nationwide, highlights how digital life is taking root among older generations: over 75 percent have created short videos at least once, and 28 percent post content frequently.

Industry data confirms the trend. Popular lifestyle-sharing platform Xiaohongshu reported over 30 million monthly active users aged 60 and above by the end of 2024. The number of senior creators on the platform has tripled over the past two years, resulting in more than 100 million posts.

Wang Hu, a professor at Shanghai University's School of Journalism and Communication, noted that as the independent-minded generations who were born in the 1960s and 1970s age, "It is essential to support their cultural and social engagement and self-fulfillment for an elder-friendly society."

The Chinese government has taken note. Last year, it released a policy document to strengthen the country's silver economy -- industries serving older adults and helping people prepare for aging. It emphasizes expanding cultural services to meet seniors' diverse needs, including support for short-video content and other media tailored to this age group.

Social media platforms are responding by lowering technical barriers for older users through features such as larger fonts, voice narration, and simplified interactions.

Xiaohongshu, for instance, has boosted senior-focused content. Its promoted topic "fashion for middle-aged and older adults" has generated over 1 million engagements, inspiring more seniors to share and document their lives.

Douyin, in collaboration with the Seniors University of China (SUC) and local authorities, has launched a program supporting over 100 senior content creators. It has also partnered with SUC to offer video editing tutorials on the university's platform, reaching more than 3 million online learners.

Lu is eager to learn these skills. "I want to vlog a full day in my life," she said. "If I ever leave Beijing, it'll be a way to remember these days."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)