Celebrating Chongyang Festival: Joyful golden years of China's elderly

People's Daily Online) 16:10, October 29, 2025

Students in a posture class adjust their movements to soft music at the Ma'anshan Campus of Shandong University for the Elderly on Oct. 27, 2025, showcasing elegance and joy. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

An old saying goes, "An elderly person at home is a family's greatest treasure." As China welcomes the Chongyang Festival, also known as Senior's Day, on Oct. 29 this year, it's the perfect time to take a look at the colorful lives of the elderly.

A sweet couple married for decades still lavish affection on each other as they walk the red carpet like newlyweds, while a seasoned artist sits quietly before a canvas with a commanding aura. Each photo captures a beautiful moment of their joyful golden years. Their happiness and contentment seem to shine right through the image.

Wrinkles rich with stories, eyes reflecting the passage of time—these elderly treasures of Chinese families paint the most serene and beautiful picture of a life well-lived.

