China to promote tech-enabled elderly care to enhance seniors' well-being

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have called for using advanced technologies, including brain-computer interfaces, exoskeleton robots and muscle suits, to assist elderly citizens with declining physical functions, according to guidelines made public Tuesday.

Released by eight central departments including the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the document aims to drive the reform of elderly care services, improve the well-being of senior citizens, and fuel the growth of silver economy.

The drive to bring technology into elderly care is already making a real difference. In east China's Zhejiang Province, Chen, in his sixties, who suffered left-sided hemiplegia following cerebral hemorrhage, regained the ability to pick up a cup with his left hand after undergoing training with non-invasive brain-computer interface technology in the hospital.

The guidelines also encourage the development of the elderly care robotics industry, while urging collaboration to integrate robotics, medical rehabilitation and smart home technologies to address a broad range of senior needs, from daily living assistance and emotional support to social care services.

The policy initiative comes amid a rapidly aging society in China. Data shows that as of the end of 2024, the number of people aged 60 and above in the country had hit 310 million. By 2035, this demographic is projected to exceed 400 million.

Beyond the adoption of new technologies, the guidelines emphasize expanding community-based care services by introducing chain-operated elderly care providers and encouraging household service companies to develop tailored home care solutions that meet the specific needs of seniors as demand continues to grow.

The document also seeks to tap into the economic potential of the aging population. China's silver economy is forecast to exceed 30 trillion yuan (4.3 trillion U.S. dollars) by 2035.

To capitalize on the growth, the guidelines call for advancing the development of age-friendly products, including cosmetics designed for the elderly, low-sugar, high-protein and easy-to-chew foods, and specialized clothing with safety protection, warm-keeping and positioning.

