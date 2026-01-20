Total length of expressways in Hebei Province surpasses 9,000 kilometers

Xinhua) 08:41, January 20, 2026

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows the Beijing-Xiong'an expressway in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The total length of expressways in Hebei Province has surpassed 9,000 kilometers. Direct expressways linking Xiong'an New Area, Beijing and Tianjin have been established, enabling one-hour travel between Beijing and Xiong'an. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows the Sizhuang interchange of Beijing-Xiong'an expressway in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The total length of expressways in Hebei Province has surpassed 9,000 kilometers. Direct expressways linking Xiong'an New Area, Beijing and Tianjin have been established, enabling one-hour travel between Beijing and Xiong'an. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 19, 2026 shows an interchange of Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao expressway in Dingzhou, north China's Hebei Province. The total length of expressways in Hebei Province has surpassed 9,000 kilometers. Direct expressways linking Xiong'an New Area, Beijing and Tianjin have been established, enabling one-hour travel between Beijing and Xiong'an. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a toll gate of the Beijing-Xiong'an expressway in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The total length of expressways in Hebei Province has surpassed 9,000 kilometers. Direct expressways linking Xiong'an New Area, Beijing and Tianjin have been established, enabling one-hour travel between Beijing and Xiong'an. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

