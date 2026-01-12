Winter scenery at Saihanba national nature reserve in Chengde City, N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:47, January 12, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the winter scenery at the Saihanba national nature reserve in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the winter scenery at the Saihanba national nature reserve in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the winter scenery at the Saihanba national nature reserve in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the winter scenery at the Saihanba national nature reserve in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the winter scenery at the Saihanba national nature reserve in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)