View of offshore photovoltaic power station in China's Hebei
A drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows workers operating machines at an offshore photovoltaic power station in waters off Changli County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Workers operate machines at an offshore photovoltaic power station in waters off Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows solar panels at an offshore photovoltaic power station in waters off Changli County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows workers operating machines at an offshore photovoltaic power station in waters off Changli County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows workers operating machines at an offshore photovoltaic power station in waters off Changli County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows workers operating machines at an offshore photovoltaic power station in waters off Changli County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shijiazhuang-Xiong'an Intercity Railway under construction in China's Hebei
- Wild jujube seed spurs growth in N China's Hebei as sleep disorder remedy
- North China rural road leads to new Grand Canal vitality
- Urban ring greenway made fully accessible to public in N China
- How Olympic legacy is driving ice-and-snow economy in north China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.