China's power consumption hits 10-trln-kWh milestone in 2025

Xinhua) 13:12, January 17, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's total electricity consumption reached a milestone in 2025, surpassing 10 trillion kilowatt-hours for the first time, the National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on Saturday.

Total power use in China hit 10.4 trillion kilowatt-hours last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 5 percent, according to NEA data.

This volume also makes China the first country to surpass the 10-trillion-kWh mark in annual power use, more than doubling that of the United States and exceeding the combined power consumption of the EU, Russia, India and Japan, said the NEA.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)