China's power consumption likely to rise 6 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 14:47, May 08, 2023

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The China Electricity Council has predicted that the country's power use will register stable growth in 2023 driven by the overall recovery of the country's economy.

The electricity consumption will increase by about 6 percent year on year to reach 9.15 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh), the council said in a report, adding that the growth is expected to pick up significantly in the second quarter of this year.

Total power use hit 2.12 trillion kWh in the first quarter, up 3.6 percent year on year.

By the end of 2023, the country's installed power generation capacity is expected to surpass 2.8 billion kilowatts, with power generated from non-fossil sources accounting for 52.5 percent, according to the report.

