Shaanxi art troupe explores innovative expression of traditional culture through "group livestreaming"

Xinhua) 11:11, January 17, 2026

Actresses perform during a livestream in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 15, 2026. At the Shaanxi Provincial Song and Dance Troupe, "group livestreaming" -- a new format featuring multi-performer live broadcasts -- is becoming a fresh approach for professional art troupes to explore an online "second stage" and promote the innovative expression of traditional culture.

Performers are encouraged to take part in live-stream creations, rehearsals, performances and operations in their spare time while continuing offline shows, with income linked to performance-based incentives.

The Troupe's livestreams have achieved a single-session exposure of over 5 million views, with group livestreaming contributing to a roughly 10 percent increase in offline box office revenue. The elegance of classical music and dance are gaining growing appeal among younger audiences. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

