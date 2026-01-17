China sees rebound in marriages as policy support shows impact

The newlyweds who have obtained their marriage certificates pose for a photo on the terrace of Yundu service area near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Zhenfeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's marriage registrations saw a rebound in the first three quarters of 2025, suggesting that the country's pro-family policies are beginning to pay off after numbers hit a record low the previous year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA), 5.15 million couples tied the knot in the first nine months of 2025, an 8.5 percent rise from the same period in 2024. The recovery was particularly striking in major cities: Shanghai and Shenzhen recorded surges of nearly 40 percent and 30 percent respectively, both reaching their highest levels in five years.

Experts attributed the rise not only to cultural factors, but more importantly to a series of policy adjustments. These include the nationwide relaxation of marriage registration requirements, as well as long-term incentives such as extended parental leave, childcare subsidies, and free preschool education.

Yuan Xin, vice president of the China Population Association and a professor at Nankai University, said the latest data suggest the government's supportive measures are beginning to take effect. He also noted that positive media coverage has subtly shaped young people's outlook on marriage and childbearing.

Drawing on historical data, including that from culturally similar regions, Yuan told Xinhua that although customs can have some influence -- such as the auspicious "double start-of-spring" in 2025 -- they are far from the main driver.

Looking ahead, Yuan predicted that the rebound in marriages is likely to boost the fertility rate, potentially leading to a new wave of births in 2026. However, he also noted that fluctuations in birth rates are common during periods of broader demographic decline, both in China and worldwide.

MARRIAGE-FRIENDLY REFORMS

Since May, China's new regulations have allowed couples to register their marriages anywhere in the country without presenting their household registration booklet, or hukou. This ended a decades-long restriction that required people to register their marriage in their place of residence, which, for many, means their hometown.

This reform has been particularly significant for the over 370 million migrant population in China, who no longer need to travel back to their hometown to register. On the first day of implementation, registrations under the new rules accounted for 30 percent of all new marriages registered in Beijing and Shanghai.

By year's end, more than 452,000 such marriages had been registered nationwide, MCA data showed.

According to Ding Changfa, a professor at Xiamen University in east China, regions with large inflows of people, such as the Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta, will likely see a growing share of national marriage registrations.

Conversely, smaller cities and rural areas with significant population outflows are expected to record a decline in their respective shares.

Shanghai has also found a unique way to make the marriage registration process a memorable experience. The city's "cloud-top registry," located on the 52nd floor of a high-rise with panoramic skyline views, provides one-stop registration and photography services. On auspicious dates, reservation slots are often snapped up almost instantly.

"Here, couples not only make their vows but also create unforgettable memories," said Gui Yanfei, a local official.

The new rules have also spurred a wave of "destination weddings." In Yunnan's scenic city of Lijiang, marriage registrations have jumped sharply since May.

Meanwhile, at Sayram Lake in Xinjiang, more than 10,000 couples have registered in just five months -- and those who do receive lifetime free admission to the scenic site.

Other regions are following suit. Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, extended service hours during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, offering newlyweds free admission to scenic spots and travel packages.

For Chen Hao from Jiangxi Province, marrying by the picturesque Erhai Lake in Yunnan -- with the Cangshan Mountains as the backdrop -- carried special meaning. "The symbol of love eternal as the sea and the mountains truly resonates with us," he said.

BIRTH-FRIENDLY INITIATIVES

Marriage and childbirth continue to be closely linked in Chinese society, and experts believe that pro-natal policies have helped shape marriage trends.

Following the relaxation of the one-child policy and the current three-child allowance, China has introduced an expanding package of financial and legislative measures to encourage childbirth and create a more "birth-friendly" environment.

The government has extended parental leave and introduced generous benefits, including an annual tax-free childcare subsidy of 3,600 yuan (about 514 U.S. dollars) per child for families with under-threes, along with free tuition for the final year of kindergarten.

By 2026, China plans to ensure basic childbirth costs are fully covered by insurance programs nationwide. Fertility policy has also been elevated to a key national priority, as highlighted at the Central Economic Work Conference, which called for sustained efforts to "stabilize the number of newborns."

Local governments have been quick to make adjustments. Tianmen City in central China's Hubei Province has rolled out subsidies for deliveries, maternity leave allowances, and reduced medical expenses during pregnancy. Some regions also encourage employers to adopt flexible work hours for parents with infants or young children.

Additional financial support measures are expected to follow.

Experts emphasize that turning this positive momentum into sustainable, long-term population growth requires a comprehensive support system that spans the entire life cycle -- from pre-marriage counseling to childcare and education.

Yang Fan, associate dean at the School of Population and Health, Renmin University of China, noted that policy effects take time to materialize. "It's a gradual process," he said. "What matters most is the long-term stability and continuity of these policies."

Scholars also suggest integrating multiple policy dimensions, including economic support, childcare services, workplace protections for women, and greater involvement of fathers in child-rearing.

Yuan Xin further called for promoting modern and positive views on marriage and family among young people -- in schools, factories, and community centers -- while discouraging high bride prices, extravagant weddings, and excessive dowries.

"We should also make full use of counseling hotlines to promote reproductive health and reduce unintended pregnancies and abortions," Yuan added.

