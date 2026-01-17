Exhibition showcasing technical art held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:35, January 17, 2026

People visit the exhibition "Future Poetics, Digital Traces and Intended Blank -- New Expressions of Technical Art" at the National Art Museum of China, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2026. The exhibition unveiled in Beijing on Friday, featuring works from eight contemporary young artists, showcasing their exploratory achievements in integrating technological elements into artistic creation.

The exhibits include various media forms such as digital immersive installations. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

