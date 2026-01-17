Home>>
Snapshots of Chinese space station passing in front of Sun
(Xinhua) 09:32, January 17, 2026
A stacked composite photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 in China's capital Beijing shows the Chinese space station passing in front of the Sun. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)
A stacked composite photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 in China's capital Beijing shows the Chinese space station passing in front of the Sun. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A stacked composite photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 in China's capital Beijing shows the Chinese space station passing in front of the Sun. (Photo by Wang Junfeng/Xinhua)
