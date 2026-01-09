China's space station advances 265 research projects, breaks multiple records

Xinhua) 08:36, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's space station has deployed and implemented 265 science and application projects in orbit, and set multiple records, according to an annual report released by the China Manned Space Agency on Thursday.

The records include China's first mammalian test subjects on a space station, the world's first biological study conducted in a sub-magnetic and microgravity environment, and the longest single spacewalk task.

In 2025, 86 new projects produced over 150 terabytes of data. The effort involved launching 1,179 kg of scientific materials and returning 105 kg of samples to Earth.

On-orbit research has produced key outcomes, including a novel non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring technique, insights into refractory alloy solidification, and the world's first in-space test of a pipeline inspection robot.

In November, China's space station program successfully conducted its first-ever alternative return procedure.

The report also highlighted additional progress, such as completion of the fourth batch of astronaut candidate selection -- which includes payload specialists from Hong Kong and Macao -- and the development of a low-cost cargo transportation system.

