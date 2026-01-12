Chinese astronauts conduct key training, experiments on space station

Xinhua) 13:37, January 12, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard China's Tiangong space station have recently successfully completed a series of crucial in-orbit training exercises and advanced scientific experiments, laying solid groundwork for future missions and scientific discovery.

A video report by China Media Group on Sunday night showed the astronauts engaged in comprehensive drills, including teleoperated rendezvous and docking, medical rescue procedures and emergency evacuation training last week.

These activities are designed to enhance the crew's operational proficiency and emergency response capabilities during their long-term stay in orbit, it said.

According to the report, for the teleoperated docking training, astronauts practiced using manual control devices to simulate the delicate process of guiding spacecraft. The medical drill focused on familiarizing the crew with the location and operation of medical equipment, reviewing protocols to ensure preparedness for potential health incidents.

Notably, the team conducted an emergency evacuation drill, simulating a fire scenario requiring a swift exit from the station module.

Beyond training, the crew made significant progress in several scientific research projects. In the field of space medicine, astronauts utilized VR headsets and electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment to conduct studies on eye-brain coordination.

This research aims to analyze the patterns and changes in astronauts' brain control signals under weightless conditions, potentially contributing to future brain-computer interaction technologies.

Simultaneously, the in-situ optical study of lithium-ion battery electrochemistry progressed smoothly. The findings are expected to provide vital theoretical support for developing more reliable and efficient lithium-ion batteries for future space exploration endeavors.

The Shenzhou-21 manned spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Oct. 31, 2025. Following the launch, the Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-20 crews carried out China's seventh in-orbit handover. On Dec. 9, the Shenzhou-21 crew completed their mission's first series of extravehicular activities.

