Shenzhou-20 astronauts meet press after returning from space

Xinhua) 16:52, January 16, 2026

The three astronauts Chen Dong (C), Chen Zhongrui (R) and Wang Jie from China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission salute during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission met the press in Beijing on Friday, their first public appearance after returning to Earth in November.

Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie recounted how they found the cracks on the window of their original return vessel, the Shenzhou-20 spaceship, and shared insights from their extended stay in space.

The Shenzhou-20 crew, launched in April 2025, was initially scheduled to return on Nov. 5, 2025. During the pre-return checks, the crew noticed the triangular-shaped cracks on the outermost layer of a viewport window. They promptly documented it with photos and transmitted the data to the ground.

Together with the Shenzhou-21 crew, who were also aboard the space station, they conducted detailed observations and discussions to assist ground teams in assessment.

"I initially judged that the cracks were on the outermost layer of glass and had penetrated it, but would not affect the safety of our in-orbit stay," Chen Dong said, assuring that the crew had faith in both the ground team and themselves to handle any unexpected malfunctions.

Chen Zhongrui emphasized that the crew's extensive emergency training, combined with the strong support of the nation and the dedicated aerospace team, gave them full confidence in their preparedness.

Indeed, from identifying the issue to the crew's safe return, and then to the successful launch of the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft, the entire process took just over 20 days, showcasing the safety and efficiency of China’s space endeavors.

"The unexpected window cracks ultimately became a precious testament to the concerted efforts and shared commitment to safety between our two crews and all ground-based space personnel," Wang said.

The Shenzhou-20 crew later returned to the ground on Nov. 14, 2025, aboarding the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft.

When asked about the highlights of their over six-month stay in orbit, the three astronauts shared memorable experiences from their mission.

Veteran astronaut Chen Dong has participated in three spaceflight missions, carrying out seven extravehicular activities (EVAs). Three of these spacewalks during the space station’s operational phase involved installing space debris protection panels, a critical task for ensuring the station's long-term safety.

He highlighted the growing threat of space debris and called for continued efforts to fully wrap the space station with protective devices.

Chen Dong is also the first Chinese astronaut to accumulate a total in-orbit stay exceeding 400 days. But he believed that with the space station operating steadily, more people would set new records in space.

He admitted that the core challenge of his three missions was keeping pace with the rapidly evolving space station and aligning his capabilities precisely with mission requirements.

For first-time astronaut Chen Zhongrui, his debut spacewalk left him a deep impression.

"This was the first EVAs conducted from the node cabin after the construction of the space station was completed, representing a new experience for both the ground team and our crew," he said.

Looking ahead to the journey of space exploration, Wang Jie, who transitioned from a space technology engineer on the ground to a flight engineer in orbit, encouraged young people to join the ranks of space explorers in the future, working together to carry China's footsteps further into the cosmos.

