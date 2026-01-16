Greenhouses hum with activity for flower sales boom during Spring Festival in SE China's Zhouning

Staff members sort and pack oncidium in Puyuan Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 15, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

Relying on its unique alpine cool climate and superior natural environment, Zhouning County has vigorously developed the high-altitude, cold-tolerant flower industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff members work at a cymbidium hybrid orchid greenhouse in Puyuan Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 14, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

A worker transports cymbidium hybrid orchid potted plants at a greenhouse in Puyuan Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 14, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

Staff members pack cymbidium hybrid orchid potted plants at a greenhouse in Qibu Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 15, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

A staff member transfers oncidium at a greenhouse in Puyuan Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 15, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

A staff member introduces cymbidium hybrid orchid potted plants via livestream at a greenhouse in Qibu Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 15, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

A manager arranges a holly bonsai in Puyuan Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 14, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

A corporate staff and a local flower industry administration official check the conditions of cymbidium hybrid orchid at a greenhouse in Puyuan Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 14, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

Staff members work at a greenhouse in Puyuan Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 15, 2026. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows flower greenhouses in Qibu Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province. With the approach of the Spring Festival, the market for high-altitude, cold-tolerant flowers has been steadily heating up. Inside the greenhouses of various flower enterprises, flowers in Zhouning County are blooming in full swing. Workers are busy with picking, pruning, shaping, and packaging to ensure sufficient market supply during the holiday season.

