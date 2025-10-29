Home>>
Nanyang's heart-shaped flower cylinder
(People's Daily App) 14:30, October 29, 2025
Check out this towering cylinder of flowers in Nanyang, Henan Province, topped with a heart-shaped kiss to the sky, transforming the scene into something straight out of an oil painting and filling the air with romance.
Photos
