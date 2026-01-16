Kenya eyes export growth after trade deal with China

Xinhua) 13:05, January 16, 2026

NAIROBI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Kenya on Thursday said it is eyeing export growth after China granted a 98.2-percent zero-duty market access for goods from the East African nation under its duty-free arrangement announced recently.

Lee Kinyanjui, cabinet secretary for investment, trade, and industry, said the milestone follows engagements between the two nations after China, in June 2025, announced duty-free access for products emerging from African countries.

"The introduction of zero-duty free access will unlock vast economic potential for Kenyan exporters, allowing for diversification of our export basket, especially in the agricultural sector, which is the mainstay of our economy," Kinyanjui said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

He added that the development is expected to generate considerable employment opportunities in the East African nation.

Kinyanjui observed that by allowing Kenyan goods to enter its market duty-free, China has shown a commitment to strengthening trade ties with Kenya.

Kenya's exports to China include agricultural exports like tea, coffee, and avocados, and metals like titanium ore, while the country imports machinery, electronics, and vehicles.

