Nearly 30 Kenyan teachers complete Chinese language training course

Xinhua) 13:45, December 06, 2025

NAIROBI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 30 Kenyan teachers on Friday received certificates after completing a three-week training course to boost their proficiency in the Chinese language.

The ceremony took place at the Confucius Institute of Kenyatta University, and brought together senior faculty members, students, and linguists.

Samson Ondigi, executive dean of the School of Education and Lifelong Learning at Kenyatta University, said the Mandarin training program for in-service teachers, which was conducted virtually, will boost Sino-Kenya cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and commerce.

"Whether you are taking your first steps in Mandarin or strengthening advanced skills, you are part of a growing community of educators who will shape the future of Mandarin teaching in Kenya," Ondigi told the teachers.

He said that Mandarin is now included in Kenya's competence-based education system and that the demand for teachers who can teach the language at all levels of learning has increased.

Leonard Chacha Mwita, local director of Kenyatta University's Confucius Institute, said that both the beginner and continuing groups were taken through a practical introduction to the Chinese language, learned basic greetings, discovered intonations, and mastered the structure of the pinyin alphabet.

Besides improving their proficiency in Mandarin, the teachers explored the richness of Chinese culture, gaining new insights into dress, weddings, funerals, the Chinese zodiac, and festivals, as well as social norms, Chacha said.

He urged the teachers to enroll in advanced Mandarin courses to boost their competence in teaching the language to young learners nationwide.

Zhou Xiaodong, the Chinese director at Kenyatta University's Confucius Institute, said the three-week training course was built on ongoing efforts to create a critical mass of Mandarin teachers in Kenya, fostering cross-cultural ties.

"As Chinese language teaching grows in Kenyan learning institutions, your work matters more than ever," said Zhou.

Mary Oduor, a primary school teacher, said the three-week training course improved her understanding of Chinese characters and tones, and she looks forward to advancing to higher levels.

